$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

SEL Back-Up Camera! Heated Seats! Bluetooth!

2015 Ford Edge

SEL Back-Up Camera! Heated Seats! Bluetooth!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,821KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5116811
  • Stock #: P37821
  • VIN: 2FMTK3J8XFBB86954
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2015 Ford Edge SEL! It has a 3.5L 6Cyl Engine FWD & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! Leather Heated Seats! Automatic Headlights! Reverse with Confidence -Back-Up Camera! Parking Assist! SD Card & USB & AUX Ports! Dual Zone Temperature Controls! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Cruise Controls! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Folding Rear Seats!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

