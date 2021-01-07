Menu
2015 Ford Edge

106,563 KM

Details Description

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

SE

2015 Ford Edge

SE

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

106,563KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6459937
  • Stock #: 14079B
  • VIN: 2FMTK3G81FBB3

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

