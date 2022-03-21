$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2015 Ford Edge
2015 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
304,499KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8867033
- Stock #: P17560
- VIN: 2FMTK4J99FBB17560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 304,499 KM
Vehicle Description
See Dealer Website for Details.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
