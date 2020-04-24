Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-202-6001

  1. 1588632890
  2. 1588632890
  3. 1588632891
  4. 1588632886
  5. 1588632892
  6. 1588632892
  7. 1588632893
  8. 1588632890
  9. 1588632892
  10. 1588632887
  11. 1588632892
  12. 1588632889
  13. 1588632887
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,154KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4934805
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX5FUC09238
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales

2009 Subaru Impreza ...
 159,716 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 59,272 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2004 Subaru Forester...
 203,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-202-XXXX

(click to show)

306-202-6001

Send A Message