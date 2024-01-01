$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
2015 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
265,426KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8F8XFGA47849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P47849
- Mileage 265,426 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
