2015 Ford Explorer
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9435294
- Stock #: BP2082C
- VIN: 1FM5K8B8XFGC17908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,275 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford Explorer $18,995 Plus Tax
3.5 L, 6 Cyl, VIN# 1FM5K8B8XFGC17908
176,275 Km, 4WD, 6 Speed Automatic, Cruise Control, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, CD & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!..
Vehicle Features
