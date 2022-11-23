Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Explorer

176,275 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Explorer

2015 Ford Explorer

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Explorer

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 9435294
  2. 9435294
  3. 9435294
  4. 9435294
  5. 9435294
  6. 9435294
  7. 9435294
  8. 9435294
  9. 9435294
  10. 9435294
  11. 9435294
  12. 9435294
  13. 9435294
  14. 9435294
  15. 9435294
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

176,275KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9435294
  • Stock #: BP2082C
  • VIN: 1FM5K8B8XFGC17908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,275 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford Explorer $18,995 Plus Tax
3.5 L, 6 Cyl, VIN# 1FM5K8B8XFGC17908
176,275 Km, 4WD, 6 Speed Automatic, Cruise Control, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, CD & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 183,650 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE
 76,445 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 143,744 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory