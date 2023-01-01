2015 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 4 , 2 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10207647

10207647 Stock #: RF1670A

RF1670A VIN: 1FTEW1EG4FFB92576

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # RF1670A

Mileage 154,299 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.