Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2015 Ford F-150 Ext cab with long box. 2.7l ecoboost, vehicle does have leather seats. FInancing is available. </p><p> <strong data-start=141 data-end=226>At Nova Auto Centre, we strive to provide you with the best value for your money.</strong></p><p>We are proud to have been awarded <strong data-start=263 data-end=303>Autotraders 2025 Best Priced Dealer</strong>.<br data-start=304 data-end=307 />Our commitment is simple: <strong data-start=333 data-end=377>to make sure you get the best, for less.</strong></p>

2015 Ford F-150

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle
12968741

2015 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1757792182
  2. 1757792182
  3. 1757792182
  4. 1757792182
  5. 1757792182
  6. 1757792182
  7. 1757792182
  8. 1757792182
  9. 1757792182
  10. 1757792182
  11. 1757792182
  12. 1757792182
  13. 1757792182
  14. 1757792182
  15. 1757792182
  16. 1757792182
  17. 1757792182
  18. 1757792182
  19. 1757792182
  20. 1757792182
  21. 1757792182
  22. 1757792182
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EP7FFA17705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford F-150 Ext cab with long box. 2.7l ecoboost, vehicle does have leather seats. FInancing is available. 

 At Nova Auto Centre, we strive to provide you with the best value for your money.

We are proud to have been awarded Autotrader's 2025 Best Priced Dealer.
Our commitment is simple: to make sure you get the best, for less.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2015 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Ford F-150 XL 0 $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT 85,573 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 184,875 KM $29,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2015 Ford F-150