$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

2015 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,129KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5170604
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF4FKE78992
Exterior Colour
Guard Metallic (Gray)
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 5.0L V8 4X4 SUPERCREW 3.55 RATIO AXEL 81,129KM 6 SPEED
PANORAMIC SUNROOF/LEATHER/BACK UP CAMERA/BLIND SPOT ASSIST/REAR SENSORS

$28,999
No Extra Fees
With warranty
WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA

Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1
306 270 0522
306 361 6889

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-TAILGATE STEP
-FACTORY REMOTE START
-BACK VIEW CAMERA
-REAR PARKING SENSORS
-LEATHER SEATS
-POWER SEATS
-HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS
-COOLED FRONT SEATS
-MEMORY SEATS
-LEATHER & HEATHED STEERING WHEEL
-POWER LOCK
-POWER WINDOW
-POWER STEERING
-AIR CONDITION
-TOUCH SCREEN
-HEATED EXTERIOR MIRROR
-SLIDING REAR PICKUP WINDOW
-FOG LIGHTS
-TIRE INFLATION/PRESSURE MONITOR
-SATELLITE RADIO
-POWER ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRROR
-FIRST ROW BUCKET SEAT
-TELEMATIC SYSTEMS
-UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER
-AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS
-INTERIOR AUTOMATIC DAY/NIGHT
-SIDE HEAD CURTAIN AIRBAGS
-MP3 PLAYER
-Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
-Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Convenience
  • Block Heater
Power Options
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Comfort
  • glove box
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed antenna
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Additional Features
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 3.55 Axle Ratio
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Restricted Driving Mode
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • KEYPAD
  • Radio w/Clock
  • Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 136.3 L Fuel Tank
  • 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Aluminum Panels
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
  • Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
  • Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV
  • Power Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
  • Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
  • Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • 1640# Maximum Payload
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat
  • Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness REQUIRED for towing up to 5,000 lbs.
  • Trailer Tow Package -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Upgraded Radiator, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar TOWING CAPABILITY up to 11,100 lbs.
  • Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

306-270-0522

