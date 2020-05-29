2015 Ford F-150

- Convenience
- Power Options
- Windows
- Trim
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Comfort
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
- Additional Features
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 3.55 Axle Ratio
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Chrome rear step bumper
- Front Cupholder
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Restricted Driving Mode
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- KEYPAD
- Radio w/Clock
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 200 Amp Alternator
- 136.3 L Fuel Tank
- 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Aluminum Panels
- Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
- Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
- Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV
- Power Rear Window w/Defroster
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
- Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
- Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
- 1640# Maximum Payload
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
- Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness REQUIRED for towing up to 5,000 lbs.
- Trailer Tow Package -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Upgraded Radiator, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar TOWING CAPABILITY up to 11,100 lbs.
- Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.