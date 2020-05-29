2015 Ford F-150

Convenience Block Heater Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Comfort glove box Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors

PERIMETER ALARM

3.55 Axle Ratio

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Chrome rear step bumper

Front Cupholder

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Restricted Driving Mode

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

KEYPAD

Radio w/Clock

Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Auto Locking Hubs

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

200 Amp Alternator

136.3 L Fuel Tank

70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Aluminum Panels

Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV

Power Rear Window w/Defroster

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets

Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package

Front HD Anti-Roll Bar

Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

1640# Maximum Payload

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness REQUIRED for towing up to 5,000 lbs.

Trailer Tow Package -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Upgraded Radiator, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar TOWING CAPABILITY up to 11,100 lbs.

Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.