2015 Ford F-150

81,224 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

81,224KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5847012
  • Stock #: 13866A
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF5FFC24380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13866A
  • Mileage 81,224 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. The Ford F-150 XL will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Black grille
Steel spare wheel
Trailer Wiring Harness
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Black rear step bumper
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Fixed Rear Windows
Manual 1st Row Windows
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Aluminum Panels
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul mode
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers
Wheels: 17 Silver Styled Steel
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: manual adjuster
Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package
2060# Maximum Payload
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

