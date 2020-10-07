2015 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Aero-composite halogen headlamps Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Trim Black grille Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Fixed rear window Black door handles Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Black rear step bumper Passenger visor vanity mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust 3.31 AXLE RATIO Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front Cigar Lighter(s) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Fixed Rear Windows Manual 1st Row Windows Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Aluminum Panels Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Reverse Opening Rear Doors Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul mode Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers Wheels: 17 Silver Styled Steel Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: manual adjuster Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package 2060# Maximum Payload Urethane Gear Shifter Material

