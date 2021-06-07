+ taxes & licensing
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
The Ford F-150 offers something for everyone interested in a light-duty pickup, be it for independent business like contractors or landscapers, fleet buyers, or as a second car. This 2015 Ford F-150 truck has a 2.7L 6Cyl Ecoboost engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power Door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Automatic headlights! Fog Lights! Power Gas pedal height adjuster! Power driver seats! Traction Control! Cruise Control! Steering wheel audio control! Auto Start Stop! Bluetooth! Hands Free Calling! AM/FM Radio! USB & Aux input! Back up Camera! A/C! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
