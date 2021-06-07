Menu
2015 Ford F-150

125,828 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BACK UP CAMERA!

2015 Ford F-150

XLT CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BACK UP CAMERA!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,828KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7232747
  Stock #: P38403
  VIN: 1FTEX1EP9FKE90576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,828 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford F-150 offers something for everyone interested in a light-duty pickup, be it for independent business like contractors or landscapers, fleet buyers, or as a second car. This 2015 Ford F-150 truck has a 2.7L 6Cyl Ecoboost engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power Door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Automatic headlights! Fog Lights! Power Gas pedal height adjuster! Power driver seats! Traction Control! Cruise Control! Steering wheel audio control! Auto Start Stop! Bluetooth! Hands Free Calling! AM/FM Radio! USB & Aux input! Back up Camera! A/C! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

