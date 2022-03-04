$23,800+ tax & licensing
$23,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2015 Ford F-150
2015 Ford F-150
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$23,800
+ taxes & licensing
213,024KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Listing ID: 8643080
- Stock #: F8415A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Stock # F8415A
- Mileage 213,024 KM
Vehicle Description
F150, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3