Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-150

213,024 KM

Details Description Features

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

213,024KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8643080
  • Stock #: F8415A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F8415A
  • Mileage 213,024 KM

Vehicle Description

F150, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 101,151 KM
$33,800 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SPORT
 188,431 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Laramie
 109,923 KM
$51,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory