2015 Ford F-150
XLT ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
215,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9963347
- Stock #: PP2082
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF7FKD63632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 215,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Used 2015 FORD F-150 XLT CREW CAB STD BED
for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
