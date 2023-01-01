Menu
2015 Ford F-150

215,112 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!!

2015 Ford F-150

XLT ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!!

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

215,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9963347
  • Stock #: PP2082
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF7FKD63632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 215,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2015 FORD F-150 XLT CREW CAB STD BED
Used 2015 FORD F-150 XLT CREW CAB STD BED for Sale in Saskatoon.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

