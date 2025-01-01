$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT CREW 4WD 8' BOX SAFETIED NEEDS NOTHING
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
Used
221,219KM
VIN 1FT7W2B62FEA19378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P19378
- Mileage 221,219 KM
