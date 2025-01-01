Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford F-250

221,219 KM

Details

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT CREW 4WD 8' BOX SAFETIED NEEDS NOTHING

Watch This Vehicle
13199339

2015 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT CREW 4WD 8' BOX SAFETIED NEEDS NOTHING

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 13199339
  2. 13199339
  3. 13199339
  4. 13199339
  5. 13199339
  6. 13199339
  7. 13199339
  8. 13199339
  9. 13199339
  10. 13199339
  11. 13199339
  12. 13199339
  13. 13199339
  14. 13199339
  15. 13199339
  16. 13199339
  17. 13199339
  18. 13199339
  19. 13199339
  20. 13199339
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
221,219KM
VIN 1FT7W2B62FEA19378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P19378
  • Mileage 221,219 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee NORTH 4WD 3.2L V6 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Jeep Cherokee NORTH 4WD 3.2L V6 173,389 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4WD 3.0L DIESEL NEEDS NOTHING for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4WD 3.0L DIESEL NEEDS NOTHING 271,132 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT CREW 4WD 8' BOX SAFETIED NEEDS NOTHING for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT CREW 4WD 8' BOX SAFETIED NEEDS NOTHING 221,219 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2015 Ford F-250