2015 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 7 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10521453

10521453 Stock #: CARCON372

CARCON372 VIN: 1FT8W3BT3FEA36674

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # CARCON372

Mileage 135,768 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.