Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford F-350

79,500 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford F-350

XLT Flat Deck

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-350

XLT Flat Deck

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3B63FEB34369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 79,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2016 Honda Odyssey 4dr Wgn EX w/RES for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Honda Odyssey 4dr Wgn EX w/RES 147,917 KM $24,997 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 4x4 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 4x4 172,563 KM $33,997 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Durango R/T Plus AWD HEMI V8 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Dodge Durango R/T Plus AWD HEMI V8 67,096 KM $49,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-350