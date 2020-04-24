225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
+ taxes & licensing
Come & Check Out this 2015 Ford Focus SE! It has a 2.0L 4Cyl Engine FWD & a 6-Speed Automatic with Auto-Shift! Power Locks & Windows! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! 12-V Power Outlet! AUX & USB Port! Sun Roof! Automatic Headlights! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera!
Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1