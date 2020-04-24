Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford Focus

SE Back-Up Camera! Bluetooth! Cruise Control!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Focus

SE Back-Up Camera! Bluetooth! Cruise Control!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 4939200
  2. 4939200
  3. 4939200
  4. 4939200
  5. 4939200
  6. 4939200
  7. 4939200
  8. 4939200
  9. 4939200
  10. 4939200
  11. 4939200
  12. 4939200
  13. 4939200
  14. 4939200
  15. 4939200
  16. 4939200
  17. 4939200
  18. 4939200
  19. 4939200
  20. 4939200
  21. 4939200
  22. 4939200
  23. 4939200
  24. 4939200
  25. 4939200
  26. 4939200
  27. 4939200
  28. 4939200
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,444KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4939200
  • Stock #: PDN37744
  • VIN: 1FADP3K29FL308794
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2015 Ford Focus SE! It has a 2.0L 4Cyl Engine FWD & a 6-Speed Automatic with Auto-Shift! Power Locks & Windows! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! 12-V Power Outlet! AUX & USB Port! Sun Roof! Automatic Headlights! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2017 Ford Fusion Blu...
 138,266 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass No...
 13,003 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa 1....
 109,067 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Send A Message