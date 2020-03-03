Menu
2015 Ford Fusion

SE

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,404KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4814763
  • Stock #: M00313
  • VIN: 1FA6P0H73F5100313
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2011AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • 3.07 Axle Ratio
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Analog Display
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
  • Selective service internet access
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • KEYPAD
  • Engine: 2.5L iVCT
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Wheels w/Painted Accents
  • 62.5 L Fuel Tank
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

