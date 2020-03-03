2015 Ford Fusion

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Integrated roof antenna Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

3.07 Axle Ratio

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

3 12V DC Power Outlets

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Analog Display

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat

Selective service internet access

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

KEYPAD

Engine: 2.5L iVCT

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

3 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Wheels w/Painted Accents

62.5 L Fuel Tank

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Passenger Seat

