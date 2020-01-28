Menu
2015 GMC Acadia

SLT- Htd/Cooled Leather, Rem Start, Back Up Camera

2015 GMC Acadia

SLT- Htd/Cooled Leather, Rem Start, Back Up Camera

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,814KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4588281
  • Stock #: 2765A
  • VIN: 1GKKVSKD8FJ233623
Exterior Colour
Champagne Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Recent Arrival!*2015 GMC Acadia SLT Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 150+ Point Inspection*Acadia SLT-2, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Champagne Silver Metallic, Leather, 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7-Passenger Seating, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Acoustical Insulation Package, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Liftgate Body, Power steering, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Up & -Down, Preferred Equipment Group 4SB, Radio data system, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM/CD w/IntelliLink, Rear air conditioning, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert & Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Single Outlet Exhaust, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Traction control, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Variable Effort Power Steering.*This Acadia SLT-2 has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC SLT-2 Acadia 3.6L V6 SIDI 6-Speed Automatic.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

