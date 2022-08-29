Menu
2015 GMC Acadia

154,763 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2015 GMC Acadia

2015 GMC Acadia

SLT1

2015 GMC Acadia

SLT1

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 9304213
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,763KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9304213
  • Stock #: BP2065
  • VIN: 1GKKVRKD2FJ327425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,763 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 GMC Acedia $22,995 Plus Tax
3.6 L, 6 CYL, VIN#1GKKVRKD2FJ327425
154763Km, AWD, 7 Passenger, Remote Start, Leather, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Backup Camera, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks & More!
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

