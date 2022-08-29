$23,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2015 GMC Acadia
SLT1
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9304213
- Stock #: BP2065
- VIN: 1GKKVRKD2FJ327425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,763 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 GMC Acedia $22,995 Plus Tax
3.6 L, 6 CYL, VIN#1GKKVRKD2FJ327425
154763Km, AWD, 7 Passenger, Remote Start, Leather, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Backup Camera, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks & More!
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!.
Vehicle Features
