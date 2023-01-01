Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 GMC Canyon 2WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2015 GMC Canyon

94,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 GMC Canyon

2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Canyon

2WD

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

  1. 1701699224
  2. 1701699224
  3. 1701699224
  4. 1701699224
  5. 1701699224
  6. 1701699224
  7. 1701699224
  8. 1701699224
  9. 1701699224
  10. 1701699224
  11. 1701699224
  12. 1701699224
  13. 1701699224
  14. 1701699224
  15. 1701699224
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,000KM
Used
VIN 1GTG5AE36F1275190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 98,000 KM $38,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 86,000 KM $34,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 GMC Sierra 2500 80,000 KM $55,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Canyon