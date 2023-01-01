Menu
2015 GMC Sierra

100,550 KM

Details Description Features

$39,500

+ tax & licensing
$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2015 GMC Sierra

2015 GMC Sierra

SLE

2015 GMC Sierra

SLE

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$39,500

+ taxes & licensing

100,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10469472
  • Stock #: TP9045

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 100,550 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L/366

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) with (E63) fleetside pickup box; (322 hp [240.1 kW...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

