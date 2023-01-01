$39,500+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra
SLE
100,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10469472
- Stock #: TP9045
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 100,550 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L/366
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) with (E63) fleetside pickup box; (322 hp [240.1 kW...
