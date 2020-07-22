2015 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
306-934-1822
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Come & Check Out this 2015 GMC Sierra SLT All Terrain! It has a 5.3L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! Powered Breakaway Mirrors! Seat Memory! Automatic Headlights! Navigation! Traction Control! Dual Zone Temperature Controls! Leather Heated Seats! USB & AUX Port! SD Card! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Heated Steering Wheel! Sun Roof! Folding Rear Seats!
Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1