2015 GMC Sierra 1500

182,546 KM

Details

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Navigation! Back-Up Camera! Bluetooth!

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Navigation! Back-Up Camera! Bluetooth!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

182,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5475476
  • Stock #: CONSIGN
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC4FG113854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Come & Check Out this 2015 GMC Sierra SLT All Terrain! It has a 5.3L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! Powered Breakaway Mirrors! Seat Memory! Automatic Headlights! Navigation! Traction Control! Dual Zone Temperature Controls! Leather Heated Seats! USB & AUX Port! SD Card! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Heated Steering Wheel! Sun Roof! Folding Rear Seats!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

