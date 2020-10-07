+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLTFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Sierra 1500 SLT, Extended Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Leather, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 1st & 2nd Row Colour-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Terrain Package, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Body Colour Front Bumper, Body Coloured Grille Surround, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Autotrac Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hill Descent Control, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Body-Colour Bumper w/Cornersteps, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Bright Machined Aluminum.This Sierra 1500 SLT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC SLT Sierra 1500 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.
