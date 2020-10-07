Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

107,914 KM

Details Description Features

$33,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT- All Terrain Pkg, 4" Lift Kit, Leather, Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT- All Terrain Pkg, 4" Lift Kit, Leather, Remote Start

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 6111423
  2. 6111423
  3. 6111423
  4. 6111423
Contact Seller

$33,400

+ taxes & licensing

107,914KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6111423
  • Stock #: 21-078B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 107,914 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLTFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Sierra 1500 SLT, Extended Cab, V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Leather, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 1st & 2nd Row Colour-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Terrain Package, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Body Colour Front Bumper, Body Coloured Grille Surround, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Mirror Caps, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Autotrac Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hill Descent Control, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Body-Colour Bumper w/Cornersteps, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Bright Machined Aluminum.This Sierra 1500 SLT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. GMC SLT Sierra 1500 V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 89,070 KM
$13,400 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 97,757 KM
$47,400 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT-...
 68,324 KM
$35,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory