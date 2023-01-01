$29,000+ tax & licensing
$29,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
132,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9570067
- Stock #: G32122A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sierra
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
