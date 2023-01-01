Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

  1. 9570067
  2. 9570067
  3. 9570067
Contact Seller

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9570067
  • Stock #: G32122A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sierra

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 132,000 KM
$29,000 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 46,023 KM
$38,000 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 46,924 KM
$39,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory