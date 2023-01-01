Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

80,000 KM

Details Features

$55,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

  1. 1701447830
  2. 1701447830
  3. 1701447830
  4. 1701447831
  5. 1701447831
  6. 1701447831
  7. 1701447831
  8. 1701447830
  9. 1701447830
  10. 1701447830
  11. 1701447829
  12. 1701447828
  13. 1701447829
  14. 1701447828
  15. 1701447830
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
80,000KM
Used
VIN 1GT12ZE8XFF107807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 94,300 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 190,600 KM $30,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 RAM 1500 86,628 KM $37,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 2500