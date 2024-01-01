Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

215,978 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

4WD Crew Cab 153.7" SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

4WD Crew Cab 153.7" SLE

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
215,978KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT12YEG9FF683146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 215,978 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157" Work Truck 166,091 KM $23,997 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 2500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4
2019 RAM 2500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box 205,201 KM $57,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland 4x4 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland 4x4 34,992 KM $46,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 2500