2015 Honda Accord

49,409 KM

$24,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Coupe EX-L - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Remote Start

Coupe EX-L - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Remote Start

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

$24,400

+ taxes & licensing

49,409KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 3855A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  Stock # 3855A
  • Mileage 49,409 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2015 Honda Accord EX-L - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Accord EX-L w/Navigation, 2D Coupe, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC, CVT, FWD, Blue, F Leather, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Premium Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Accord EX-L has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In pristine condition inside and out by our professional detail department. w/Navigation Honda EX-L Accord 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT.Reviews:* Accord owners from this generation typically rave about a refined four-cylinder powertrain, plenty of at-hand storage in the cabin, easy-to-use features, a generous trunk, decent rear seat space, good fuel mileage and an overall pleasant-to-drive experience. Performance thrills and output from V6-powered models is highly rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

