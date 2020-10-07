2015 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Floor mats Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Security Security alarm system

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Aux input Keyless Start Four wheel disc brakes Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head All Season Front Tires All Season Rear Tires Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support Generic Moon/Sun Roof Moon/Sun Roof

