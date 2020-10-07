Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

107,079 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
EX

2015 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

Sale Price

107,079KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6005301
  • Stock #: 10147
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H57FH100028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,079 KM

Vehicle Description

This SUV has a CLEAN SASK TTITLE, on top of that it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride and this reliable 4 Cylinder engine is one of the most economical engines on the market.This AWD system appeals to both the performance-minded enthusiast as well as the person who just doesn't want to get stuck in the snow.The Honda back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway, meanwhile keyless start is the ideal convenience option when you're on the move and have your hands full. the power roof is convenient to operate and makes any trip more enjoyable, furthermore the installed Bluetooth adds to comfort, convenience and safety. The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level, moreover the AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear.The keyless entry is an added convenience option, not to mention the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The cruise control gives you better control over your speed, additionally this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. The heated front seats can be your best friend on cold winter mornings, furthermore the break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively.The tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon whereas the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip. You can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows at the same time the installed CD player lets you Enjoy your favorite CD's on the go. The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather, moreover the steering wheel audio controls are a great sa... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Security alarm system
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-994-7779

