2015 Honda CR-V

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5
306-994-7779
This SUV has a CLEAN SASK TTITLE, on top of that it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride and this reliable 4 Cylinder engine is one of the most economical engines on the market.This AWD system appeals to both the performance-minded enthusiast as well as the person who just doesn't want to get stuck in the snow.The Honda back-up camera delivers assurance when backing out of a parking spot or down a driveway, meanwhile keyless start is the ideal convenience option when you're on the move and have your hands full. the power roof is convenient to operate and makes any trip more enjoyable, furthermore the installed Bluetooth adds to comfort, convenience and safety. The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level, moreover the AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear.The keyless entry is an added convenience option, not to mention the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The cruise control gives you better control over your speed, additionally this alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe. The heated front seats can be your best friend on cold winter mornings, furthermore the break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively.The tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon whereas the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip. You can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows at the same time the installed CD player lets you Enjoy your favorite CD's on the go. The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather, moreover the steering wheel audio controls are a great sa... Read the full description on our Website at:
