+ taxes & licensing
306-270-0522
3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3
306-270-0522
+ taxes & licensing
2015 HONDA CR-V EX 2.4L AWD 76,950KM 2HKRM4H58FH108641
$22,999
No Extra Fees
With Warranty
*Call/Text for appointment
(Open on Sundays)
WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1
306-955-5566
306-361-6889
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-Sunroof
-Back-up Camera
-Touchscreen
-Heated seats
-Power seats
-Power Heated Mirrors
-Push Button
-Steering Wheel Controls
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-USB/Aux Input
-and more...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3