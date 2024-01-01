2015 Honda Odyssey

Menu
Key Features:

- 8-Passenger Seating!
- Rearview Camera
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Text Message Function
- USB/Auxiliary Input
- Dual-Zone Climate
- 8-Inch i-MID TFT Display
- 7-Speaker Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Power Front Seats
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Cruise Control
- 3.5L i-VTEC 6-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturers Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/honda/ca/2015-odyssey.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Used
135,500KM
VIN 5FNRL5H31FB502004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic (Grey)
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 502004
  • Mileage 135,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers! - Perfect Family Hauler! - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- 8-Passenger Seating!
- Rearview Camera
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Text Message Function
- USB/Auxiliary Input
- Dual-Zone Climate
- 8-Inch i-MID TFT Display
- 7-Speaker Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Power Front Seats
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Cruise Control
- 3.5L i-VTEC 6-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/honda/ca/2015-odyssey.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

