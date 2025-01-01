$16,200+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Honda Odyssey
2015 Honda Odyssey
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$16,200
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H47FB506230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP3012PTL
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection
The Honda Odyssey continues its reign as one of the best minivans on the market, says Edmunds. This 2015 Honda Odyssey is for sale today.
Theres a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey. This van has 172,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
o~o
The Honda Odyssey continues its reign as one of the best minivans on the market, says Edmunds. This 2015 Honda Odyssey is for sale today.
Theres a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey. This van has 172,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Budget Auto Centre
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 AWD Crew Cab Short Box Denali 200,647 KM $19,800 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA 102,520 KM $22,800 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey 172,000 KM $16,200 + tax & lic
Email Budget Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
$16,200
+ taxes & licensing>
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2015 Honda Odyssey