2015 Hyundai Elantra
Limited NAV, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF & MUCH MORE
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
- Listing ID: 8162578
- Stock #: BP1643
- VIN: KMHDH4AH3FU450857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,782 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited $10,995 Plus Tax
2.0 L, 4 CYL VIN# KMHDH4AH3FU450857
196,782 Km, 6 Speed Automatic, Leather, Heated Seats, NAV, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..
Vehicle Features
