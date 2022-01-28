Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

196,782 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

Limited NAV, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF & MUCH MORE

2015 Hyundai Elantra

Limited NAV, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF & MUCH MORE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,782KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8162578
  Stock #: BP1643
  VIN: KMHDH4AH3FU450857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,782 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai Elantra Limited $10,995 Plus Tax
2.0 L, 4 CYL VIN# KMHDH4AH3FU450857
196,782 Km, 6 Speed Automatic, Leather, Heated Seats, NAV, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

