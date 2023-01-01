$CALL+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2015 Hyundai Elantra
Sport
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
162,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9612718
- Stock #: D522A
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,729 KM
Vehicle Description
ElantraSport
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
