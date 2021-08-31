Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

251,711 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited 7 PASSENGER, AWD, NAV, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, & MUCH MORE

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited 7 PASSENGER, AWD, NAV, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, & MUCH MORE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

251,711KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7590733
  • Stock #: BT1443
  • VIN: KM8SNDHFXFU118581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 251,711 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD $8,995 Plus Tax
3.3 L, 6 CYL VIN#KM8SNDHFXFU118581
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD $8,995 Plus Tax
3.3 L, 6 CYL VIN#KM8SNDHFXFU118581
251,711 Km, 7 Passenger, AWD, Leather Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, NAV, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk, CD , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

