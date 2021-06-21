2015 Hyundai Sonata

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 0 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7340141

7340141 Stock #: BP1323

BP1323 VIN: 5NPE34AF6FH129427

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 131,019 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.