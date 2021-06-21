+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport $14,995 Plus Tax 2.4 L 4 CYL VIN# 5NPE34AF6FH129427 131,019 Km, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Air condition, CD Heated seats & Much more. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call SI @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-250-0448 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3