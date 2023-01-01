Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

167,363 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

167,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9841154
  • Stock #: BP1850
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF2FH005979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,363 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai Sonota GLS $15,995 Plus Tax
2.4 L, 4 Cyl, VIN# 5NPE24AF2FH005979 167,363 Km, FWD, 6 Speed Automatic, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, CD & More.

FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you.

For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056.

Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3.

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!.....

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

