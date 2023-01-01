$16,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9841154
- Stock #: BP1850
- VIN: 5NPE24AF2FH005979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,363 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Hyundai Sonota GLS $15,995 Plus Tax
2.4 L, 4 Cyl, VIN# 5NPE24AF2FH005979 167,363 Km, FWD, 6 Speed Automatic, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, USB, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, CD & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you.
For more info, please call @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056.
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3.
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!.....
Vehicle Features
