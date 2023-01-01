Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Infiniti Q50

56,036 KM

Details Description Features

$26,711

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,711

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2015 Infiniti Q50

2015 Infiniti Q50

3.7 - AWD - NAVIGATION - LOW KMS - BOSE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Infiniti Q50

3.7 - AWD - NAVIGATION - LOW KMS - BOSE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 10456971
  2. 10456971
  3. 10456971
  4. 10456971
  5. 10456971
  6. 10456971
  7. 10456971
  8. 10456971
  9. 10456971
  10. 10456971
  11. 10456971
  12. 10456971
  13. 10456971
  14. 10456971
  15. 10456971
  16. 10456971
  17. 10456971
  18. 10456971
  19. 10456971
  20. 10456971
  21. 10456971
Contact Seller

$26,711

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,036KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10456971
  • Stock #: 402054
  • VIN: JN1BV7AR9FM402054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,036 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Moonroof
Premium Bose Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Remote Trunk Release
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Smart Access Doors
17" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Reverse Camera
Drive Mode Select
Navigation
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
3.7L - 6 Cylinder Engine
328hp/ 269lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 151,589 KM
$21,707 + tax & lic
2003 Dodge Grand Car...
 171,409 KM
$6,489 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 86,490 KM
$36,842 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory