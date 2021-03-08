Menu
2015 Infiniti QX60

87,860 KM

$25,861

+ tax & licensing
$25,861

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2015 Infiniti QX60

2015 Infiniti QX60

AWD - LOADED TO THE MAX

2015 Infiniti QX60

AWD - LOADED TO THE MAX

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$25,861

+ taxes & licensing

87,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6686939
  • Stock #: 556788
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MM2FC556788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 556788
  • Mileage 87,860 KM

Vehicle Description

EQUIPPED WITH EVERY OPTION PACKAGE AVAILABLE - ONE OWNER



Premium Package:



-Bose 13-speaker Premium Audio system, including AM/FM/CD/DVD with MP3 playback capability, Radio Data System and speed-sensitive volume control

-Dual-occupant memory system for drivers seat, steering wheel and outside mirrors, linked to individual Intelligent Keys

-Entry/exit assist for drivers seat and steering wheel

-Enhanced Intelligent Key memory stores an occupant memory position, and last used audio, climate control, and navigation settings

-Drivers seat 2-way power lumbar support

-Heated steering wheel

-Remote engine start



Premium Plus Package: (Requires Premium Package)



-Infiniti Hard Drive Navigation System with 8-inch WVGA color touch-screen display, Lane Guidance and 3-D building graphics

-Infiniti Voice Recognition for audio, navigation, and vehicle information systems

-NavTraffic with Real-Time Traffic information

-NavWeather with RealTime Weather and 3-day forecast

-Zagat Survey Restaurant Guide

-Infiniti Connection

-Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Front and Rear Sonar System

-Streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology

-Single in-dash CD/DVD player

-Rain-sensing front windshield wipers



Maple Accents Package: (Requires Premium Package)

Maple interior accents



Theater Package: (Requires Premium Plus Package)



-Dual 7-inch color monitors for multimedia video playback

-Auxiliary audio/video input jacks

-12V power outlet

-Rear headphone jacks with volume control



Driver Assistance Package: (Requires Premium Package)



-Intelligent Cruise Control

-Intelligent Brake Assist with Forward Collision Warning

-Blind Spot Warning

-Backup Collision Intervention

-Distance Control Assist

-Active Trace Control adjusts vehicle braking and engine torque to help enhance cornering feel

Eco Pedal



Deluxe Touring Package: (Includes Maple interior accents) (Requires Premium Plus Package)



-20 x 7.5-inch, split 5-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels with 235/55R20 all-season tires

-Bose Cabin Surround 15-speaker sound system with digital 5.1-channel decoding

-2nd- and 3rd-row moonroof with power rear sunshade

-Advanced Climate Control System with auto-recirculation, Plasmacluster air purifier and Grape Polyphenol Filter (Tri-zone)

-Climate-controlled front seats (Heated and Cooled)

-Heated 2nd-row seats

-3rd-row seatback-power return



Technology Package: (Includes Driver Assistance Package) (Requires Deluxe Touring Package)



-Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention

-Blind Spot Warning and Blind Spot Intervention Systems

-Front-seat Pre-Crash Seat Belts





Other Select Features:



Leather Interior Including Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob

Power Hatch

Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar

Power Passenger Seat w/ Power Lumbar

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors - Heated

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start

Satellite Radio

USB Input

Home Link Garage Door Opener

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Towing Capability of 5000lbs

3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

