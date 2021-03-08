2015 Infiniti QX60

+ taxes & licensing
EQUIPPED WITH EVERY OPTION PACKAGE AVAILABLE - ONE OWNER
Premium Package:
-Bose 13-speaker Premium Audio system, including AM/FM/CD/DVD with MP3 playback capability, Radio Data System and speed-sensitive volume control
-Dual-occupant memory system for drivers seat, steering wheel and outside mirrors, linked to individual Intelligent Keys
-Entry/exit assist for drivers seat and steering wheel
-Enhanced Intelligent Key memory stores an occupant memory position, and last used audio, climate control, and navigation settings
-Drivers seat 2-way power lumbar support
-Heated steering wheel
-Remote engine start
Premium Plus Package: (Requires Premium Package)
-Infiniti Hard Drive Navigation System with 8-inch WVGA color touch-screen display, Lane Guidance and 3-D building graphics
-Infiniti Voice Recognition for audio, navigation, and vehicle information systems
-NavTraffic with Real-Time Traffic information
-NavWeather with RealTime Weather and 3-day forecast
-Zagat Survey Restaurant Guide
-Infiniti Connection
-Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Front and Rear Sonar System
-Streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
-Single in-dash CD/DVD player
-Rain-sensing front windshield wipers
Maple Accents Package: (Requires Premium Package)
Maple interior accents
Theater Package: (Requires Premium Plus Package)
-Dual 7-inch color monitors for multimedia video playback
-Auxiliary audio/video input jacks
-12V power outlet
-Rear headphone jacks with volume control
Driver Assistance Package: (Requires Premium Package)
-Intelligent Cruise Control
-Intelligent Brake Assist with Forward Collision Warning
-Blind Spot Warning
-Backup Collision Intervention
-Distance Control Assist
-Active Trace Control adjusts vehicle braking and engine torque to help enhance cornering feel
Eco Pedal
Deluxe Touring Package: (Includes Maple interior accents) (Requires Premium Plus Package)
-20 x 7.5-inch, split 5-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels with 235/55R20 all-season tires
-Bose Cabin Surround 15-speaker sound system with digital 5.1-channel decoding
-2nd- and 3rd-row moonroof with power rear sunshade
-Advanced Climate Control System with auto-recirculation, Plasmacluster air purifier and Grape Polyphenol Filter (Tri-zone)
-Climate-controlled front seats (Heated and Cooled)
-Heated 2nd-row seats
-3rd-row seatback-power return
Technology Package: (Includes Driver Assistance Package) (Requires Deluxe Touring Package)
-Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention
-Blind Spot Warning and Blind Spot Intervention Systems
-Front-seat Pre-Crash Seat Belts
Other Select Features:
Leather Interior Including Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob
Power Hatch
Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel
Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar
Power Passenger Seat w/ Power Lumbar
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors - Heated
Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start
Satellite Radio
USB Input
Home Link Garage Door Opener
Privacy Glass
Fog Lights
Towing Capability of 5000lbs
3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine
Traction and Stability Control
