2015 Infiniti QX70

68,186 KM

$25,633

+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti QX70

3.7 AWD - PREMIUM PKG - LOW KMS - NAV - 360 CAM - MOONROOF - BOSE AUDIO

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$25,633

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,186KM
VIN JN8CS1MW7FM480345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Graphite (Black)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 480345
  • Mileage 68,186 KM

Vehicle Description

Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)


Premium Package:

Infiniti Navigation System w/ 8" WVGA Colour Touch-Screen Display, Lane Guidance & 3-D Building Graphics
Infiniti Voice Recognition
NavTraffic w/ Real-Time Traffic Information
NavWeather w/ Real-Time Weather & 3-Day Forecast
Around View Monitor w/ Moving Object Detection & Front/Rear Sonar System
Single In-Dash CD/DVD Player
Bluetooth Audio Streaming
Dual Occupant Memory System for Driver's Seat, Outside Mirrors & Steering Wheel
Entry/Exit Assist for Driver's Seat & Steering Wheel
Outside Mirror w/ Reverse Tilt-Down Feature
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Aluminum Roof Rails


Power-Sliding Tinted Glass Moonroof w/ Sliding Sunshade
Leather-Appointed Seats
Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Illuminated Controls
10-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 2-Way Power Lumbar Support
8-Way Power Front-Passenger's Seat
Reclining Rear Seatbacks
Push Button Ignition
7" Colour Vehicle Information Display
Infiniti Controller
11-Speaker Premium Bose Audio System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB Connection Port
Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror
Black Lacquer Interior Trim
Stainless Steel Kick Plates w/ Infiniti Logo
Fine Vision Electroluminescent Gauges
Sequential Welcome Lighting Illuminated Entry System
Overhead Ambient Light
Power Windows w/ Front One-Touch Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power-Folding Outside Mirrors
Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control System
Rear Seat Heating & Cooling Vents


Exterior Features:

Infiniti Intelligent Key
Remote Keyless Entry System
Power Rear Liftgate
Electric Liftgate Closure Assist
High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bi-Functional Xenon Headlights
Automatic On/Off Headlights
Integrated Front Fog Lights
LED Rear Brake Lights & Center High-Mounted Stoplight (CHMSL)
Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Courtesy Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Side Air Vents
Integrated Rear Spoiler
Dual Exhaust w/ Polished Tips


Drivers Assistance:

RearView Monitor
HomeLink Universal Transceiver
Cruise Control
Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)
Brake Assist (BA)
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)


Performance Features:

Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
3.7L - 6 Cylinder Engine
325hp/ 267lb-ft Torque
7-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Adaptive Shift Control (AFC)


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

