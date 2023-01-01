Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

129,000 KM

Details Features

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10363050
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCB3FW768996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

