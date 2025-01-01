Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Cherokee

143,463 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle
12551879

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1747953858
  2. 1747953858
  3. 1747953858
  4. 1747953858
  5. 1747953858
  6. 1747953858
  7. 1747953858
  8. 1747953859
  9. 1747953859
  10. 1747953859
  11. 1747953859
  12. 1747953859
  13. 1747953859
  14. 1747953859
  15. 1747953859
  16. 1747953859
  17. 1747953859
  18. 1747953859
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,463KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJLCBXFW608575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,463 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2018 Volvo XC60 Momentum for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Volvo XC60 Momentum 99,500 KM $28,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT 192,600 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 86,473 KM $19,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2015 Jeep Cherokee