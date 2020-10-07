Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

104,200 KM

$20,941

+ tax & licensing
$20,941

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited LIMITED AWD - LEATHER - PANO MOONROOF - NAV

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited LIMITED AWD - LEATHER - PANO MOONROOF - NAV

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,941

+ taxes & licensing

104,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5936085
  Stock #: 739593
  VIN: 1C4PJMDS3FW739593

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 104,200 KM

Vehicle Description

REVERSE CAM - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS



Cold Weather Group:

-Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel

-Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

-Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Audio Controls

-Power, Heated Exterior Mirrors: Manual Foldaway

-Remote Start System



Comfort And Convenience Group:

-Air Conditioning With Automatic Dual-zone Temperature Control, Air Filtering And Humidity Sensor

-Auto-dimming Rearview Mirror With Microphone

-Keyless Enter 'n Go With Proximity Entry

-Power 8-way Drivers Seat With 4-way Lumbar Adjust

-Power Liftgate

-Remote Start System

-Security Alarm And Universal Garage Door Opener



Leather Interior Group:

-Heated Front Seats And Steering Wheel

-Leather Faced Seating With Red Accent Stitching

-Power 8-way Drivers Seat With 4-way Lumbar Adjust



Luxury Group:

-Bi-xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlamps

-Memory Settings: Drivers Seat, Exterior Mirrors, Radio

-Premium Leather-Faced Seating

-Ventilated Front Seats(Cooled)



Trailer Tow Group:

-Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler

-Class lll Hitch Receiver With 4 and 7 pin Wiring Harness

-Full-size Spare Tire

-Heavy Duty Engine Cooling



OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:



AWD

Panoramic Moonroof

18" Chrome Alloy Wheels

Reverse Camera

Navigation System

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

Power Windows

Power Locks

Terrain Select w/ Options of Snow, Sport, Rock, SAND/MUD

Cruise Control

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

3.2L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

