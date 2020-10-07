2015 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
306-373-8800 EXT.1
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
REVERSE CAM - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
Cold Weather Group:
-Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel
-Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
-Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Audio Controls
-Power, Heated Exterior Mirrors: Manual Foldaway
-Remote Start System
Comfort And Convenience Group:
-Air Conditioning With Automatic Dual-zone Temperature Control, Air Filtering And Humidity Sensor
-Auto-dimming Rearview Mirror With Microphone
-Keyless Enter 'n Go With Proximity Entry
-Power 8-way Drivers Seat With 4-way Lumbar Adjust
-Power Liftgate
-Remote Start System
-Security Alarm And Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Interior Group:
-Heated Front Seats And Steering Wheel
-Leather Faced Seating With Red Accent Stitching
-Power 8-way Drivers Seat With 4-way Lumbar Adjust
Luxury Group:
-Bi-xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
-Memory Settings: Drivers Seat, Exterior Mirrors, Radio
-Premium Leather-Faced Seating
-Ventilated Front Seats(Cooled)
Trailer Tow Group:
-Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler
-Class lll Hitch Receiver With 4 and 7 pin Wiring Harness
-Full-size Spare Tire
-Heavy Duty Engine Cooling
OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:
AWD
Panoramic Moonroof
18" Chrome Alloy Wheels
Reverse Camera
Navigation System
Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary and USB Input
Power Windows
Power Locks
Terrain Select w/ Options of Snow, Sport, Rock, SAND/MUD
Cruise Control
Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Fog Lights
3.2L 6-Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Traction and Stability Control
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1