2015 Jeep Cherokee

100,341 KM

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

100,341KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8604899
  • Stock #: CD99679A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Limited, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
Billet Metallic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
BLACK LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED INSERTS
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers FWD Collision Warn w/Active Braking LaneSense Lane Departure W...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Power Liftgate Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

