2015 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 86,788 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD) Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD) 3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD) Requires Subscription

