2015 Jeep Cherokee

93,469 KM

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited- B/U Cam, Nav, Sunroof, Towing, Htd Seats

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited- B/U Cam, Nav, Sunroof, Towing, Htd Seats

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

93,469KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9401737
  Stock #: 99816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,469 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers FWD Collision Warn w/Active Braking LaneSense Lane Departure Warn Plus, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), LUXURY GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Power Liftgate Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats, SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED INSERTS, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD), SINGLE DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, Rear Spoiler, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Assist, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Temporary Spare Tire, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear Defrost, MP3 Player, ABS, Power Steering, Satellite Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Four Wheel Drive, Power Door Locks, Tires - Front All-Season, Automatic Headlights, Heated Mirrors, MP3 Player, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, Daytime Running Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear All-Season, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Fog Lamps, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Windows, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Leather Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Bucket Seats, Keyless Entry, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Power Door Locks, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Multi-Zone A/C, Leather Seats, Power Door Locks, Climate Control, Keyless Start, A/C, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Keyless Entry, Requires Subscription, Traction Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Windows, Keyless Start, Security System, Power Door Locks, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Remote Engine Start, Knee Air Bag, Back-Up Camera, Traction Control, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Tire Pressure Monitor, Cargo Shade, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Trip Computer, Stability Control, Front Side Air Bag, Immobilizer*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Jeep Cherokee come see us at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3. Just minutes away!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
BLACK LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED INSERTS
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers FWD Collision Warn w/Active Braking LaneSense Lane Departure W...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Power Liftgate Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Park-Sense Rear Park Assist
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

