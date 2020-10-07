Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

146,091 KM

$27,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Limited -Heated Leather, Remote Start, Pwr Lift Gate

Limited -Heated Leather, Remote Start, Pwr Lift Gate

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

146,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6057315
  • Stock #: 20-523A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Grand Cherokee Limited, 4D Sport Utility, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat, black Leather, 220 Amp Alternator, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Audio memory, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Chrome Exterior Mirrors, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Hill Descent Control, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Faced Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quadra-Trac II 4WD System, Quick Order Package 23H Limited, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Load-Levelling Suspension, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group IV, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Grand Cherokee Limited has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Jeep Limited Grand Cherokee Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TIRES: P265/60R18 BSW AS ON/OFF ROAD LR (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: satin carbon pockets (STD)
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 220 Amp Alternator Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

