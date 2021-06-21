2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Remote Start System Tow Hooks Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Selec-Terrain System Quadra-Trac II 4WD System Hill Descent Control MOPAR Slush Mats
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM -inc: High Pressure Tires Tracking Michelin Brand Tires Tires: P265/60R18 BSW AS On/Off Road LR
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/60R18 BSW AS On/Off Road (DISC) High Pressure Tires Tracking Michelin Brand Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.