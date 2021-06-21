Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

120,969 KM

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

120,969KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7343222
  • Stock #: E5976A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 4WD 4dr Laredo, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Tires: P265/60R18 BSW AS On/Off Road LR
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E LAREDO -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
Requires Subscription
ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Remote Start System Tow Hooks Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Selec-Terrain System Quadra-Trac II 4WD System Hill Descent Control MOPAR Slush Mats
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM -inc: High Pressure Tires Tracking Michelin Brand Tires Tires: P265/60R18 BSW AS On/Off Road LR
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/60R18 BSW AS On/Off Road (DISC) High Pressure Tires Tracking Michelin Brand Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

