2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Listing ID: 7343222

7343222 Stock #: E5976A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 120,969 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Telematics Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) Tires: P265/60R18 BSW AS On/Off Road LR TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E LAREDO -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Requires Subscription ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Remote Start System Tow Hooks Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Selec-Terrain System Quadra-Trac II 4WD System Hill Descent Control MOPAR Slush Mats RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM -inc: High Pressure Tires Tracking Michelin Brand Tires Tires: P265/60R18 BSW AS On/Off Road LR WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/60R18 BSW AS On/Off Road (DISC) High Pressure Tires Tracking Michelin Brand Tires

