$32,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$32,000
+ taxes & licensing
90,607KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8713829
- Stock #: G6322B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,607 KM
Vehicle Description
Grand Cherokee Limited 3.6
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD)
MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: 6 500 LBS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE) High Pressure Tires Tracking
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS Goodyear Brand Tires
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 -inc: Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call Uconnect Access For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com 8.4" Touchscreen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8