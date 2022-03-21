2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$32,000 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 6 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8713829

8713829 Stock #: G6322B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 90,607 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD) MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) GVWR: 6 500 LBS (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE) High Pressure Tires Tracking Requires Subscription WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS Goodyear Brand Tires RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 -inc: Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call Uconnect Access For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com 8.4" Touchscreen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.