2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Listing ID: 8729429

8729429 Stock #: TP8336

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black/Dark Sienna Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 114,761 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Skid Plate Group Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT Cross-Traffic Alert GVWR: 6 800 LBS BLACK/DARK SIENNA BROWN LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" SATIN CARBON TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK) DARK SIENNA BROWN/BLACK INTERIOR COLOR Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front Collision Warning QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28R -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK) PLATINUM SERIES GROUP -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon Gloss Black Grille-Platinum Chrome Body Color Sills w/Platinum Platinum Strip Tail Lamp Body Color Exterior Mirrors Body Color/Platinum Front Fascia Platinum Badge Body Color/Platinum ... ENGINE: 5.7L V8 MDS VVT -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle Electronic Limited Slip Differential Rear Axle Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc HD Brakes Quadra-Drive II 4WD System GVWR: 6 800 lbs

